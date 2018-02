As cool as USB-C is, many of us were sad when Apple killed off MagSafe, which has undoubtedly saved the lives of countless laptops over the years. That disappointment led us to a key insight: Why not place the magnetic break-away connection at the outlet?

Meet Tug. It works with any power cord you might trip on! It also works as a quick switch; just tug to turn off a lamp or vacuum.

Tug. Make a clean break.

Shipping March 1.